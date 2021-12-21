Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: December 21, 2021 @ 9:21 am
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
Registration for Biddy Sports T-Ball in Oakley is open
Designed for ages 3 through 7, the class will meet Saturdays from April 9 to May 14, at the new recreation center ball fields at 1250 O’Hara Ave.
Boys and girls will learn the basic skills of T-ball while developing social skills in a fun, safe and family-oriented environment run by Biddy Sports staff and volunteers.
The older group will have a chance to hit from an easy pitch from their coach and field the ball. The younger kids will hit off the tee and take turns fielding.
The fee is $85 for Oakley residents and $95 for nonresidents. Space is limited and preregistration is required. The registration deadline is March 25, unless the program fills prior to that date.
To register, www.ci.oakley.ca.us/registration, just type Biddy in the filter box. Walk-in registrations are also accepted at 1250 O’Hara Ave. For more information, call 925-625-7041 or visit www.biddysports.com.
