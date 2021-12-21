t-ball

Photo courtesy of Unsplash

Registration for Biddy Sports T-Ball in Oakley is open

Designed for ages 3 through 7, the class will meet Saturdays from April 9 to May 14, at the new recreation center ball fields at 1250 O’Hara Ave.

Boys and girls will learn the basic skills of T-ball while developing social skills in a fun, safe and family-oriented environment run by Biddy Sports staff and volunteers.

The older group will have a chance to hit from an easy pitch from their coach and field the ball. The younger kids will hit off the tee and take turns fielding.

The fee is $85 for Oakley residents and $95 for nonresidents. Space is limited and preregistration is required. The registration deadline is March 25, unless the program fills prior to that date.

To register, www.ci.oakley.ca.us/registration, just type Biddy in the filter box. Walk-in registrations are also accepted at 1250 O’Hara Ave. For more information, call 925-625-7041 or visit www.biddysports.com.

