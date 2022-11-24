Team SWAT wins title

Team SWAT (Soccer with Attitude) U15 girls Delta Youth Soccer League finished in first place in the standings during league play and won the championship on Nov. 6. They finished the season with a 10-2-0 record, scoring 59 goals and giving up 19. They are, from left to right, back row: Coach Juan Torres, Mckeyla Feliciano, Kailani Torres, Grace Norskog, Lily Wilright, Isabel Gomez, Amor Loa, Kendall Talens, Coach Vanessa Wilright, Coach Jeremiah Young. Front row, left to right, Isabella Bonilla, Kaniah Herron, Chloe Salazar, Rosalyn Zermeno, Allison Stefani, Selena Hernandez.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription