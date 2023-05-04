Tears of joy – with just a mile to go

Photo courtesy Boston Athletic Association

Brentwood resident Sandee Sandbrink crosses the finish line at the Boston Marathon back on April 17, 2023.

When Sandee Sandbrink made the final left turn onto Boylston Street during last month’s Boston Marathon, she cried. But not in pain.

The moment was captured on camera as her 26.2-mile journey from Hopkinton to Boston was coming to its dramatic, exciting close after that final left turn.

What the camera missed was the drive, the dedication, and the determination through nearly the last decade that not only got the 37-year-old Brentwood woman around that turn, but through the finish line. Every race she ran, battling asthma as a kid, battling all of the initial self-doubt, being held back from racing during the COVID-19 pandemic and running in 10 other marathons, led to this moment.

