Fifteen-year-old Jacob Mallet Jr. won his first career 20-lap Hobby Stock Main Event at the Antioch Speedway last weekend.
With Alfred Johnson electing to start at the back, Mallett inherited a pole position start and raced into the lead at the waving of the green flag. Jeff Betancourt held second until an inside pass on the backstretch of the seventh lap gained Will Buirch the position.
Buirch held second until spinning in turn four on lap 15, moving Breanna Troen and point leader Chris Sorensen into second and third.
A lap 17 yellow flag meant Mallett had to defend his lead on one more restart. Sorensen moved into second and provided the pressure, but Mallett kept his cool and scored a well-earned victory. Troen finished third, followed by Ken Johns and Betancourt.
Other winners on the night included Kimo Oreta (Limited late Model Main Event); Richard Papenhausen (Late Model Main); Brent Curran (B Modified Main Event) and Gene Haney (Bay Area Hardtop Main Event).
