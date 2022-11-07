Thank you, senior water polo players
Photo submitted by Ronni Lindsay

Heritage High water polo seniors Willie Trapanese (center left) and Jordyn Davies (center right) each led their teams to the Bay Valley Athletic League Championship win last Saturday. Jordyn’s tough defense shut down Liberty’s offense for an 8-4 win. Willie Trapanese led the varsity boys with 9 goals, 3 of them assisted by his brother Tony (right) in a victory over Freedom High. Willie and Jordyn have been together throughout high school and waterpolo in a sport they both enjoy. The Heritage varsity girls and boys teams will wrap up their senior year season this week at the NCS championships. At left is Willie and Tony’s younger sister Lillie.

