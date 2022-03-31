The Bay Valley Athletic League basketball all-stars

Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.

Heritage High School junior Amanda Muse was recently named the BVAL’s top girls basketball player.

Boys

Most Valuable Player: Miles Lawrence, Liberty

First team: Julian Costa, Liberty; Yannick Nguiffo, Heritage; Dominic Andrews, Antioch; Daniel Vigil, Freedom; Devin Carson, Deer Valley

Second team: Gavin Cook Whisenton, Liberty; Rashid Williams, Pittsburg; Mark Wallace, Deer Valley; Jeremiah Collins, Pittsburg; Zaire Simpson, Antioch

Honorable mention: Lorenzo Pardo, Heritage; Connor Boyle, Liberty; Tano Montez, Liberty; Johnny Zuniga, Heritage; Elijah Ross, Freedom; Kenyon Sanders, Antioch

Sportsmanship Award: Angelo Nunes, Antioch; Jaylen Thompson, Deer Valley; Caleb Sondah, Freedom; Vinny Andrea, Heritage; Josh Clark, Liberty; Ralph Nguyen, Pittsburg

Girls

Most Valuable Player: Amanda Muse

First team: Veronica Gordon, Freedom; Alayah Flucus, Freedom; Gabby Martini, Heritage; Madison Perea, Liberty; PJ Allen, Pittsburg

Second team: Nansa Jimissa, Freedom; Alyssa Ramirez, Heritage; Ty Harris, Antioch; Alexis Butler, Liberty; Kendall McClure, Heritage

Honorable mention: Caitlynn Smith, Heritage; Railyn Robinson, Freedom; Eve Monzon, Freedom, Mia Wafer, Antioch; Anichia Bartolo, Pittsburg; Elizabeth Ellcessor, Liberty; Laylanie Richardson, Deer Valley

