The Bay Valley Athletic League basketball all-stars Mar 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.Heritage High School junior Amanda Muse was recently named the BVAL’s top girls basketball player. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BoysMost Valuable Player: Miles Lawrence, LibertyFirst team: Julian Costa, Liberty; Yannick Nguiffo, Heritage; Dominic Andrews, Antioch; Daniel Vigil, Freedom; Devin Carson, Deer ValleySecond team: Gavin Cook Whisenton, Liberty; Rashid Williams, Pittsburg; Mark Wallace, Deer Valley; Jeremiah Collins, Pittsburg; Zaire Simpson, AntiochHonorable mention: Lorenzo Pardo, Heritage; Connor Boyle, Liberty; Tano Montez, Liberty; Johnny Zuniga, Heritage; Elijah Ross, Freedom; Kenyon Sanders, AntiochSportsmanship Award: Angelo Nunes, Antioch; Jaylen Thompson, Deer Valley; Caleb Sondah, Freedom; Vinny Andrea, Heritage; Josh Clark, Liberty; Ralph Nguyen, PittsburgGirlsMost Valuable Player: Amanda MuseFirst team: Veronica Gordon, Freedom; Alayah Flucus, Freedom; Gabby Martini, Heritage; Madison Perea, Liberty; PJ Allen, PittsburgSecond team: Nansa Jimissa, Freedom; Alyssa Ramirez, Heritage; Ty Harris, Antioch; Alexis Butler, Liberty; Kendall McClure, HeritageHonorable mention: Caitlynn Smith, Heritage; Railyn Robinson, Freedom; Eve Monzon, Freedom, Mia Wafer, Antioch; Anichia Bartolo, Pittsburg; Elizabeth Ellcessor, Liberty; Laylanie Richardson, Deer Valley Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story! Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Most Valuable Player All-star Sport Amanda Muse Bay Valley Athletic League Miles Lawrence Boy × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Click here to stay informed. Never miss out on breaking news! Local news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! Stay informed. Promoted Events Promote your event to thousands of readers every day! Choose from these three promotions: Only $15.00 for 3 days, $30.00 for 7days, Best Deal 14 days for only $55.00 Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, our community needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Search For Events By Date Facebook thepress.net Featured Businesses Ducky's Car Wash +1(925)513-4460 Website Edward Dutra Insurance +1(925)634-1194 Website Borden Junction Garage +1(925)634-5970 Dallas Shanks Chevron +1(925)513-2815 Tri Delta Transit +1(925)754-6622 Website 1st Nor-Cal Credit Union Brentwood Website Essential Exchange +1(925)984-5400 Website Oakley Self Storage +1(925)393-0260 Website Brentwood Self Storage U-Haul reservations (925) 809-7387 +1(925)393-0465 Website Monkey Wrenches Inc. +1(925)634-4145 Website Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center +1(925)634-9900 Website National Flooring & Supply +1(925)634-4111 Website The Reverse Mortgage Group - Beth Miller-Rowe +1(925)969-0380 Website The Magic Entertainment of John Gardenier +1(844)624-4248 Website NC Janitorial Services +1(925)430-3772 Website Find a local business Online Poll How are you responding to higher gas prices? You voted: I shop for the lowest gas prices I am walking more places I am in the market for an electric car I am not changing my habits Vote View Results Back Popular News, Videos & Slideshows Articles Videos Collections ArticlesCorrection, Mr. President: This Is a Deadly Pandemic of the Vaccinated TooApartment fire displaces 21 adults, 12 children from their homes in AntiochDiscovery Bay delineator compromise reachedOfficials break ground on the Trail Bicycle and Pedestrian Overcrossing in BrentwoodOakley police arrest Pittsburg man in road rage shootingCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes transit relief packageDistrict Attorney’s Office investigates Antioch, Pittsburg policeMan arrested in two Antioch firesPolice fatally shoot man during suspected domestic violence incident in Discovery BayReciting pi earns Brentwood students pie Videos CollectionsHow gas prices have changed in Stockton in the last week‘I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me...' These famous couples just never got married![Photos] Antioch apartment fire[Photos] Dead body found in Oakley[Photos] Officials break ground on Trail Bicycle and Pedestrian Overcrossing in BrentwoodHighest and lowest paying health care jobs in Yuba CityHighest and lowest paying health care jobs in SacramentoBest counties to retire to in CaliforniaSanta Cruz weekly real estate updateHighest and lowest paying health care jobs in Fresno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.