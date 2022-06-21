The Bay Valley Athletic League recently announced its boys tennis and golf all-stars.
Tennis
MVP: Axel Scott, Deer Valley
First Team: Axel Scott, Deer Valley; Nikhil Siao, Heritage; Carlo Buenconsejo, Deer Valley; Noah Florentes, Deer Valley; Aaron Caprio, Liberty; Brayden Gibson, Liberty
Honorable mention: Josh Waldstreicher, Antioch; Aiden Garcia, Liberty; Blake Vitale, Heritage; Ethan Cruz, Heritage; Zain Hannan, Heritage; Patrick Cruz, Heritage
Sportsmanship: Rubin Sandoval, Antioch; Noah Florentes, Deer Valley; Marvin Alfaro, Freedom; Aiden Garcia, Liberty; Simon Santiago, Heritage; Fidel Castaneda, Pittsburg
Golf
Most Valuable Player: Gavin Wagner, Liberty
First Team: Gavin Wagner, Liberty; Seth Gelnette, Liberty; Keanu Phillips, Deer Valley; Jared Steele, Deer Valley; Trevor Hoople, Heritage; Andrew Krey, Liberty; Luke Coplan, Heritage; Brandon Newberry, Heritage; Luke Wilcox, Antioch; Sammy Shier, Antioch
Sportsmanship: John Jimno, Antioch; Michael Shaikh, Deer Valley; Gabe Souza, Freedom; Aidan Fippin, Liberty; Jaxson Wilson, Heritage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.