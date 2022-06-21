Tennis 1.JPG

Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr. 

Deer Valley High School's Axel Scott was recently named the league MVP.

 Angelo Garcia Jr

The Bay Valley Athletic League recently announced its boys tennis and golf all-stars.

Tennis

MVP: Axel Scott, Deer Valley

First Team: Axel Scott, Deer Valley; Nikhil Siao, Heritage; Carlo Buenconsejo, Deer Valley; Noah Florentes, Deer Valley; Aaron Caprio, Liberty; Brayden Gibson, Liberty

Honorable mention: Josh Waldstreicher, Antioch; Aiden Garcia, Liberty; Blake Vitale, Heritage; Ethan Cruz, Heritage; Zain Hannan, Heritage; Patrick Cruz, Heritage

Sportsmanship: Rubin Sandoval, Antioch; Noah Florentes, Deer Valley; Marvin Alfaro, Freedom; Aiden Garcia, Liberty; Simon Santiago, Heritage; Fidel Castaneda, Pittsburg

Golf

Most Valuable Player: Gavin Wagner, Liberty

First Team: Gavin Wagner, Liberty; Seth Gelnette, Liberty; Keanu Phillips, Deer Valley; Jared Steele, Deer Valley; Trevor Hoople, Heritage; Andrew Krey, Liberty; Luke Coplan, Heritage; Brandon Newberry, Heritage; Luke Wilcox, Antioch; Sammy Shier, Antioch

Sportsmanship: John Jimno, Antioch; Michael Shaikh, Deer Valley; Gabe Souza, Freedom; Aidan Fippin, Liberty; Jaxson Wilson, Heritage

