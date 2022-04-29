The Delta Breeze 14U girls, which has been practicing with the Livermore Phantoms 14U girls team, formed a cohesive unit in their 9-6 win over an Oakland team last week. Offense and defense plays from Delta Breeze players Ayla Rodriguez, Brooke Bentsen, Madyson Tafolla and Ada Wakefield all contributed to the victory.
Though the 10U Delta Breeze girls team lost their home-field match to the Lamorinda-Blue girls team, tremendous improvements in defense and passing led to several of the Delta Breeze players scoring, including Kori Romero, Lilyana Jimenez, Olivia Stillitano, and Sophia Bradley.
While playing as the visiting team, the boys 12U team won their match 9-6 against the Sonoma 12U team. A tremendous effort by goalie London Allender, and offense and defense plays by Jax Apodaca, Luke Geis, Keegan Falgout, Ethan Lind, Shane Hamilton, Jaxon Salazar, and Preston Sprague created opportunities for Logan Caraway, Clayton Geiser, Noah Shappet, and Vincent Stephenson to score in the victory.
With the majority of the boys 14U team having just competed in the 12U match, fatigue set in during the boys match against Sonoma, helping lead Sonoma to their 14-3 win. Goalies London Allender and Garner Plumlee put in a valiant effort to stop well-placed shots from the Sonoma players. The valiant effort by field players Logan Caraway, Keegan Falgout, Luke Geis, Shane Hamilton, Ethan Lind, Evan Lopez, Jaxon Salazar and Vincent Stephenson gave Garner Plumlee, Noah Shappet, and Preston Sprague the chance to score in the challenging match.
