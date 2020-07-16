The Press continues its look at the archived athletic moments and feats that frame history and provide much-needed sports action during this pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
2019
East County Little League recently finished a successful postseason.
The softball 8-10 all-star team won the District 4, Delta and NorCal state brackets, winning 10 of 11 games and winning three banners in three weeks.
Meanwhile, the 50/70 baseball team won the Tournament of Champions, while the 50/70 all-star squad won the Division 4 bracket.
The AAA Diamond Divas softball team won the tournament of champions.
2018
For the fourth consecutive year, the undefeated Antioch Little League senior softball squad was gearing up to attend the Senior League Softball Western Regional.
“It’s pretty exciting to be able to make it this far and go play some amazing teams from other states,” said assistant coach Mike Honey at the time. “It’s a pretty special thing – probably a once-in-a-lifetime situation for some of the girls.”
2017
Antioch High School basketball star Eric Donaldson was selected to play basketball for Great Britain’s under-16 (U16) team at the European Championships.
“It’s an honor to play for my country and represent it,” Donaldson said. “Not only am I representing my country but Antioch and my hometown of Coventry. To be selected for the first ever U16 Great Britain team is a blessing, and I’m very thankful to play on such a big stage.”
2016
Joe Navilhon, a 2012 Freedom graduate was drafted by the Detroit Tigers.
“It was pretty cool,” Navilhon said. “My family and I were together throughout the draft process. It was a culmination of my journey throughout college. It hasn’t been cookie cutter by any extent, but I wouldn’t have traded it for anything. It helped me grow as a person.”
An injury kept Navilhon from pitching during his senior year at Freedom, and the injury persisted the following year at Cal State Fullerton and again during summer ball in Canada. Two weeks after the summer season ended, Navilhon underwent Tommy John surgery. The following year was not spent playing baseball. Instead, Navilhon attended Los Medanos College and underwent physical therapy with Dr. Don Chu.
In January 2015, Navilhon was finally ready to pitch again. He began playing at Chabot College for head coach Steve Friend and pitching coach Will Tavis. The two of them helped Navilhon get noticed.
2015
The 2005 Liberty girls’ volleyball team celebrated the 10-year anniversary of reaching the state title game.
“The girls had an agenda to win league and to get to state that year,” said coach Linda Ghilarducci, who was named the North Coast Section’s Girls Volleyball Honor Coach in 2007 and California Interscholastic Federation Girls Volleyball Model Coach for the 2007-2008 school year. “They worked hard all year, all summer long prior to the season and just had an attitude about winning that made them an easy group to coach.”
Two-time first-team all-league player Kelley Quinn echoed Ghilarducci’s sentiments about the squad, recalling both the commitment and ability of a group that still stands as the only volleyball team from the Bay Valley Athletic League to make a state final.
“Most of us played volleyball year-round, and we had developed so much individual talent and a desire to compete at the highest level possible,” said Quinn, who went on to play four years at UC Riverside and was named to the Sacramento State All-Tournament Team during her senior season. “(Ghilarducci) enabled us to mesh that talent together by giving us the tools and resources we needed in order to be successful.”
2014
Twelve Harvest Park bowlers were named to the Northern California All-Star team.
The amateurs, ranging from 9 to 20 years old, were honored by the Youth Bowling Association as 10 of the region’s top 100 bowlers during a tournament and banquet in Reno.
The bowlers were Austin Gregson, Emily-Rose Iles, Spencer Norvell, Anthony DeVera, Guy Wallce, Kelly Ford, Shelby Throntveit, Justin Vandicken, Patrick Dabatos, DeAnza DeVera, Kathryn Baron and Conner Wax.
2013
Oakley resident Jacob Tuttle, 10 at the time, was one of the top young racers in the Tri-Valley Quarter Midget Association.
“You try to get nice and comfortable like you are sitting in a chair,” Jacob said. “I like getting strapped in as tight as I can. Then you just go around, feel out the track and give it a few full-gas laps to see what it’s like.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.