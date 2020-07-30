The Press continues its look at the archived athletic moments and feats that frame history and provide much-needed sports action during this pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
Former Heritage High School and Arizona State University swimmer, Daniel Comforti competed in the 200-meter individual medley and 100- and 200-meter breaststroke events at the U.S. National Swimming Championship at Stanford University in Palo Alto
Heritage High School teacher Nate Smith, a veteran high school and college coach, was named the Patriots’ new athletic director.
2017
Youth runners Chase and Cody Aldridge qualified for the USA Track and Field (USATF) Olympic Nationals in Kansas after impressive performances at the USATF Regional Track and Field Championships in Cupertino.
“To qualify for the USATF nationals in this area of the country is pretty tough, because California has a lot of fast runners,” said Shanyn Aldridge, mother of the 8-, 11- and 14-year-old boys.
2016
Little League umpire Roger Buhlis, an Oakley resident, was selected to work the Little League World Series Big League Division in South Carolina.
“It’s an honor,” he said. “It’s recognition of not just dedication, but also recognition of quality umpiring skills, and the positive attitude and energy I have toward the Little League program.”
2015
When Brentwood’s C.J. Leveque got a call at the last minute to take on Deutsch Puu for the Muay Thai Global Super Heavyweight Championship, he was pretty sure it would be his final fight for any mixed martial arts promotion.
Despite being inexperienced in Muay Thai and facing a tough opponent, Leveque stood strong, got ahead on the cards and won with a technical knockout in the fourth round at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center in Sacramento.
