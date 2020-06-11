The Press archives: A look back at the best in sports

The Press continues its look at the archived athletic moments and feats that frame history and provide much-needed sports action during this pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
2019
Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels drafted Freedom High School senior Kyren Paris.
The 6-foot, 167-pound infielder, who didn’t turn 18 until November, entered the draft as one of the better shortstop prospects and the 50th best overall player, according to MLB.com.
Paris hit .312 with 83 hits, 34 RBIs and 71 runs, in 91 games over four seasons for the Falcons, according to Maxpreps.com. He is known as a standout defensive player.
“Kyren is a very special young man, at an incredibly young age,” said Angels Scouting Director Matt Swanson in statements published on the team’s website. “He is just an awesome athlete; a high-end shortstop. I think, long-term, he has a lot of offensive upside to come into as he grows and matures, but I think when you can capture just a young talent like that, it is pretty exciting.”
2018
Harvest Park youth bowler Patrick Dabatos signed his letter of intent to attend Midland University in Nebraska.
Dabatos, a top-10 bowler in Northern California, had been a NorCal All-Star for seven years. He’d also won a national teen title, competed in the Pepsi State Finals and was the first local high school bowler to bowl a 300 game in the high school league.
“It’s like the greatest feeling ever, because it means you have accomplished everything – all the hard work has paid off,” Dabatos said of receiving a scholarship.
In more 2018 history, Ron Mohr won the PBA50 Northern California Classic at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood.
Mohr, a Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Fame inductee, dodged an open in his first frame and a 26-pin deficit early in the championship contest but rebounded with a spare and six strikes to win his 10th PBA50 Tour title and $8,000.
“First, I thought, ‘Here we go again’ after the open in the first frame,” said Mohr. “But then I refocused and thought, ‘It’s early, and it’s not over yet.’ I kept telling myself, ‘Just make good shots the rest of the way and see how it goes from there.’”
2017
In its time as a school, Heritage’s athletic program had never claimed a state champion — until the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field championships, when then Patriots junior Jett Charvet lived up to his name and won the 800-meter race.
“I thought I could win; I knew I could, if I ran the right race,” Charvet said. “I was kind of the dark horse, I guess, or the underdog. But I knew what I was capable of … I first broke out into the front with about 200 meters to go. I just got out ahead and told myself I wasn’t going to lose it. I was going to go all the way.”
2016
The Freedom High School softball team won the North Coast Section Division 1 title in a 1-0 victory over Foothill.
Allyson Ferreira’s double drove in Mackinsey Nelson in the eighth-inning for the lone run of the game, and Vanessa Strong pitched a shutout to secure the victory for fifth-seeded Freedom.
“I was just trying to stay calm, relaxed and trust myself,” said Strong, who K’d eight in the game. “I was praying between each pitch to be able to get out of the (eighth) inning without giving up any runs.”
2015
The girls’ Mount Diablo Wrestling Association team won the folk-style competition and finished second in the freestyle event at Whitney High School in Rocklin.
The second-seeded squad rolled to a 7-1 record with its only loss coming in a 34-26 loss to the San Joaquin Wrestling Association in the finals of the freestyle competition on the first day of the event.
The squad avenged its opening-day loss with a 53-19 win in the finals to become the event’s first-ever folk-style champions.
“The girls came back strong,” said assistant coach Tony Uchytil.
2014
Antioch resident Landon Wheeler, age 9 at the time, competed in the third round Major League Baseball (MLB) pitch, hit and run competition.
He secured his spot in the semifinals in his first competition ever with a pair of skilled performances during the local and sectional levels of the competition. He outdueled an estimated 25 kids during the first round and 40 in the second round to win both events.
“It didn’t surprise me,” said Clint Wheeler, Landon’s father. “He’s put in so much time. (He) eats, sleeps and breathes baseball.”
