The Press continues its look at the archived athletic moments and feats that frame history and provide much-needed sports action during this pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
2019
Former Liberty High pitcher Maximus Cappell signed his letter of intent to attend Menlo College in Atherton.
Cappello, who was clocked at 88 mph on the radar gun at the time, racked up a bevy of awards and accolades during his baseball career, including MVP of the Five Tool West Showcase in Sacramento; all-tournament honors at the Perfect Game Fall National Championships in 2017; and finishing in the top 10 out of over 1,500 players at the Baseball Factory Under Armour Southwest Championships in 2016, where he was clocked at 91 mph during raw velocity testing.
2018
Heritage’s Jett Charvet was getting ready to head to UCLA.
“The overall school just felt right to me,” Charvet said. “I liked everything about it. It’s a really good school, academically. It’s a really good school, athletically. They have a really good mindset when it comes to pursuing both.”
2017
Fans thronged to Winter Chevrolet Stadium in Pittsburg for the third year in a row to watch former Oakland A’s star Jose Canseco play for the Pittsburg Diamonds of the independent Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, participate in a home run derby and sign autographs. Canseco appeared in only one of three of the Diamonds games, striking out twice in his only two at-bats, but he made his appearance felt.
He blasted eight home runs, all over 329 feet, during a home run derby before one of the three games and signed hundreds of autographs over the weekend.
“I am having a great time; I am about to die out here,” Canseco joked, minutes after finishing second in the home run derby to Diamonds slugger Caleb Bryson, who put nine over the fence. “This might be the last year swinging a bat facing live pitchers … I am getting too old.”
2016
The Brentwood Pony Pinto Jr. and Pinto Braves won the league championship for the second time in a row. The squad compiled a record of 35 wins, three losses and two ties in the last two seasons. The Braves also captured another first-place trophy with a 4-1 win over the Yankees.
“The boys’ became a family,” said team mom Karen Rael. “The coaches were not just their coaches, they were their mentors, their friends and their number one fans. Their motto until the end was ‘hard work pays off,’ and they proved that until the end.”
2015
Fans whooped and hollered at the first sight of one of the sport’s big stars, Amleto Monacelli, during the PBA50 Northern California Classic at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood.
Their excitement never waned as Monacelli cruised to his first PBA50 title of the season. The Venezuelan defeated New York resident Brian LeClair 237-225 in the finals to secure another title.
“It’s always fun to win,” said Monacelli, a professional Bowlers Association Hall-of-Famer. “(The Harvest Park Bowl staff) always do such a good job. I had a really good time.”
2014
The members of the Delta Dawgs Baseball Club’s 13U team made their dads proud on Father’s Day by going undefeated to capture the NCTB USSSA Summer Splash Open Tournament at Big League Dreams in Manteca. The Dawgs hit .396 collectively as a team the entire weekend. They also played excellent defense, committing just five errors over 24 innings.
