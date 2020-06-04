The Press continues its look at the archived athletic moments and feats that frame history and provide much-needed sports action during this pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
2019
Mike Dias of Lafayette, Colorado, defeated PBA Hall of Famer and fellow left-hander Parker Bohn III of Jackson, New Jersey, 227-217, to win $7,500 and the title in the PBA50 Northern California Classic at Harvest Park Bowl for his third career PBA50 Tour title.
Dias, who was the top qualifier for the stepladder finals, had trouble with pin carry in the first half of the match, leaving four nine counts in the first five frames, but after making what he called a minor adjustment, struck on the next four shots.
“I was getting to the pocket fine, but needed to make a small adjustment with my hand position,” 62-year-old Dias said. “I started getting a little more aggressive by getting my hand around the ball more at release and just moved one board to the left to get a better angle, and that helped solve the carry problem.”
2018
Local wrestlers Dalia Garibay (Palomino Academy and Iron House Wrestling Club) and Mary Lopez (Delta Wrestling Club) competed at the United World Wrestling Women’s Freestyle National Championships in Irvine, Texas.
Garibay, a Freedom High School junior at the time and Lopez, a junior at Liberty High School at the time, both competed in the 61 kg-division in hopes of securing a spot on the USA World Team by being one of the top wrestlers in each division.
Garibay made it to the semifinals, where she suffered her only loss in the tournament to the eventual champion from Nevada.
Garibay won her next two matches, going 5-1 in the tournament and securing herself a spot on Team USA.
Lopez made it to quarters before suffering her first loss of the tournament. Lopez then won her first consoles match before losing her next two matches, going 3-3 in the tournament. Lopez finished in eighth place, achieving her first All-American status.
2017
Heritage track star Aaron Hanible signed his letter of intent to attend Western Oregon University.
“I wanted to go to a university in a small college town, with a solid track program and strong academics,” Aaron said. “I found that at WOU (Western Oregon University). I will be majoring in exercise science with a minor in psychology, and I want to become a physical therapist.”
2015
The Liberty High School baseball team used heads-up base running and timely hitting to pull away from visiting Granada with a four-run third inning, on its way to a 6-2 victory in the first round of the North Coast Section (NCS) Division I playoffs.
Liberty (16-9) scored four runs on four hits, combined with a stolen base, two Granada errors, a wild pitch and a passed ball, to earn a 5-0 advantage heading into the fourth inning. That was all junior pitcher Stirling Strong needed, as he struck out six in a complete-game effort on the mound, allowing just three hits.
“Stirling has risen to the occasion for us late in the season,” said Lions’ Coach Joe Vreonis. “This game was exactly what I expected from him.”
