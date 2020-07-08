The Press continues its look at the archived athletic moments and feats that frame history and provide much-needed sports action during this pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
2019
Three local, traveling baseball teams — the Delta Islanders, Delta Dawgs, and L4 Razors — participated in a tournament in the village of Cooperstown, New York.
The Delta Dawgs and L4 Razors both went 2-5 for the week. The Islanders went 5-2-1 on their way to finishing 18th out of the 62 participating teams that participated.
“It took a lot of fundraising and hard work to get us there,” Islanders manager Vin Rover said. “The trip was good. It was eight games in five days, so we got to play a lot of baseball. We got to go to the Baseball Hall of Fame.”
2018
When Oakley trampolinist Ruben Padilla suffered a large gash on his foot and a sprained ankle only minutes before competition at the Junior Pan American Trampoline Championships in Bolivia, he characteristically bounced back.
The senior-level member of the U.S. Gymnastics team battled through the injury to finish third in a field of about 50 competitors.
“When something like that happens, your heart just races, and you don’t know what is going to happen because you don’t know what the doctors will say,” Ruben said. “The coaches were asking if I wanted to compete. I didn’t want my parents to have spent so much money and for me to put in all that work for me to at least not try.”
2017
Former Heritage High School pitcher Paul Blackburn made his major league debut for the Oakland A’s.
He went six innings and surrendered only one unearned run on three hits, striking out four.
“Awesome. I can’t even put it into words,” said Blackburn of his performance on NBC Sports California. “It was probably one of the best days of my life. I am just trying to take it all in. I am not even sure it has hit me yet.”
The 2012 Heritage graduate was drafted by the Chicago Cubs before being traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2016 and to the A’s later that year. He had played for seven teams in the rookie league, all the way up to triple A, before breaking into the big leagues.
2016
Brentwood resident Christian Wellington won a California Youth Sport Shooting Association Varsity award.
2015
Gymnast Nastia Liukin, the all-around champion of the 2008 Olympics, visited the Black Diamond Kids Center in Brentwood.
2014
The Impact boys’ National Premier League U19 Force team won the premier bracket of the San Juan Soccer Club Cal Cup in Sacramento.
The team won the championship over the DeAnza Force SC 95B Blue team on penalty kicks after neither squad scored in regulation or overtime.
“This was a great achievement for us, especially playing two years up in the U19 bracket,” said Impact coach Mike Krahnke.
2013
While the Heritage girls’ and boys’ swim teams wrapped up league titles and impressive performances at the North Coast Section meet, the Patriots’ achievements didn’t stop there.
Senior Ryan Barsanti was named a double All-American after finishing with the nation’s 23rd best time in the 50 freestyle and the 29th best time in the 100 freestyle.
In order to achieve All-American status in an event, swimmers had to post a time that ranked in the top 100 in the nation during the high school season. An estimated 3,000 swimmers compete for the honor each year.
Juniors Brandon James (49.89) and Walker Thanning (50.46) earned All-American honors with the 52nd and 82nd best times in the country in the 100 backstroke.
“That’s a pretty substantial number of All-Americans for one year,” said then Heritage head coach Craig Carson. “It’s a very special group of kids that really focused on that. They had been talking about those possibilities for over a year.”
Two of the Patriots’ relay teams also earned All-American status. The 200 medley relay team of James, Daniel Comforti, Thaninng and Barsanti earned the honor with a time of 1:34.52, good enough for 58th in the country. The Patriots’ 200 freestyle team of Zayd Othman, Benji Mock, Thaning and Barsanti finished in 1:25.51, which was good enough for a 48th-place finish.
