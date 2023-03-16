Their championship season

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Coach Ron Jackson helped guide the La Paloma basketball team to finishing this season with an 8-5 record.

BRENTWOOD – Ron Jackson has been coaching basketball for nearly his entire adult life. So when he helped guide La Paloma to win the Presidents Jam tournament a few weeks ago in Stockton, the feeling of glory was just a bit different.

“I know it’s made me a better coach,” Jackson said.

La Paloma finished with an 8-5 record this season, which culminated in their championship win against Village Oaks of Stockton, 52-38, sparked by Riley Hilton’s 28-point effort.

