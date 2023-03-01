Third-quarter collapse ends Heritage girls basketball regional tournament run

STOCKTON – What would have been quite the underdog run for the Heritage High School girls basketball team turned into heartbreak Tuesday night at St. Mary’s in Stockton.

An entire third-quarter collapse cost the Patriots in their 77-62 loss to the Rams Tuesday night, ending their season with three consecutive tournament losses, the first two in the NCS Open tournament bracket followed by Tuesday night’s loss in the first round of the CIF regionals.

But Tuesday night was the most frustrating of the tournament skid. Heritage, the 16th seed, took the top-seed St. Mary’s Rams head on throughout the first half, exchanging leads throughout and entering the halftime break down by one after a clutch three pointer by junior guard Kendall McClure brought Heritage to within one at 31-30.

