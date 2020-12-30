In 2017, the Liberty High School wrestling team beat 51 other California schools to win the annual Lou Bronzan Invitational.
The Lions’ raked up 238 team points, well ahead of second-place San Leandro’s 142. Eleven Liberty wrestlers placed in the tournament, including 145-pound champion Nate Paulson.
Paulson defeated Heritage’s Cody Pruis in a 3-1 decision.
“It’s good to win,” said Liberty head coach Greg Chappel. “I thought all the wrestlers wrestled well.”
Liberty’s Cole Gregerson, 120-pound wrestler, nabbed second after falling to Tracy High’s Eli Blackwell in a 9-2 decision. Fellow Lion Adrian Chavez (195 pounds) also finished second in a 5-2 decision to McQueen High’s Joe Miller. Troy Farris (220 pounds) and Wyatt Word (285 pounds) also saw their nights end in second-place finishes, with Farris falling to Durham High’s Jacob Christensen 9-7 in overtime and Word losing to American Canyon High’s Lucas Gramlick by fall (0:00).
Libery’s Joe Brasher (113 pounds) knocked off Durham High’s Yousaf Zigan by fall (2:28) to capture third.
The Lions’ Daniel Canon (138 pounds) grabbed fourth, falling to Ripon High’s Donny Fontillas in a 7-2 decision in the third-place match.
Pittsburg’s Isaiah Chatman (220 pounds) defeated Libery’s Estavan Davila by fall (2:26) in the third-place match, sending Davila home in fourth.
Brendan Bell (182 pounds) defeated Foothill’s Blake Bettencourt via injury to end his night in fifth.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.