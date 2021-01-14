This week in Press Sports’ history 1-15-21

In 2015, the Liberty wrestling team traveled to Oahu, Hawaii, for the Moanalua Holiday Duals, where it took first place at the 18-team dual meet.
Liberty was the only team from California in the tournament, joining teams from Tennessee, Guam and Hawaii.
The Lions beat seven Hawaiian schools on their way to victory, downing Waianae 74-6, Moanalua 53-9, Kamehameha 41-20, Pac 5 58-13, Pearl City 63-18 and Campbell High School 41-25, before dropping Kapolei High 46-23 in the finals.
Bryar Edwards, Mauricio Segovia, Tevor Robinson, and Niko and Cole Zanarini all lost only one or two matches. Robinson’s performance was especially notable. Weighing only 220 pounds, he was wrestling in the heavyweight division, often against opponents that outweighed him by 55 to 60 pounds, losing only to the defending state champion.
Liberty’s top stars were Jesse Gregerson, Justin Hanz and Sergio Napoles, who all went undefeated. Gregerson and Hanz were wrestling most of their matches against guys roughly 10 pounds heavier, as they kept a lower weight so the Liberty head coach could match them against their opponent’s best wrestler from one of two weight classes.
