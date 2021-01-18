In 2016, Freedom High School soccer stars Alexis Robbins and Alyssa Schneider signed their letters of intent to attend Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana.
As near-lifelong friends, it’s only fitting the dynamic duo were headed to the same college and planned to room together. The pair, who were both born on Jan. 11, 1998, have known each other since kindergarten and have been friends since fourth grade.
They played together on the under-11 to under-15 teams of the MPACT Soccer Club, coached by Paul Mc Ilveney, and also for the Diablo FC in Concord. As luck would have it, they both joined the Freedom High soccer team as freshman.
The pair visited the Billings campus together and decided they’d call it home for the next four years.
“We are excited about being in a new area,” Schneider said at the time.
“We are also excited about being together,” added Robbins.
