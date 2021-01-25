In 2016, the Freedom boys’ basketball team bounced back from a rough start against Heritage to stun the Patriots.
The Patriots (16-3 and 2-1 in league play at the time) led by 10 in the first quarter, 15 in the second, and by eight with 3:20 left in the contest, but the momentum swung in Freedom’s favor less than a minute later.
Senior guard Tre’von Collins drained a three to pull the Falcons within 70-68 with 2:08 left, and then executed a three-point play off a steal from senior John Ketchel with 1:31 remaining, giving Freedom its first lead (71-70), which it didn’t relinquish.
Heritage had a chance to retake the lead about a minute later, but junior guard Tyriq Mack missed two free throws with 34 seconds left, and Collins came up with a huge steal on the Patriots’ final possession, which he threw ahead to Ketchel, who iced the victory on a three-point play. Ketchel scored nine of his 16 points and Collins collected eight of his final nine in the fourth quarter. Junior guard Jared Stokes added 11 points and senior guard Devin Pierce finished with eight.
The Patriots were buoyed by senior guards Marcus Wallace (23 points) and Jason Augliera (13 points) and junior guard Anthony Dennis (10 points), but faltered down the stretch, going scoreless the final 3:20 of the contest.
