In 2018, the Liberty girls’ basketball team won the West Coast Jamboree Turquoise Division.
Led by tournament MVP ― junior guard Trudi Hartman, Liberty downed Santa Rosa 50-46, Encinal 66-58, and Manteca 60-48 to win the tournament.
In addition to getting her teammates involved in the game, Hartman put up seven vs. Santa Rosa, 23 against Encinal and 12 in the championship game against Manteca.
Joining Hartman on the all-tournament team were senior forward Aubrey Robinson and sophomore Kennedy Fountain.
Robinson primarily earned honors due to solid defense and rebounding but scored 6, 9 and 3 in the three games. Head coach Josh Ellcessor, meanwhile, called Fountain the team’s most consistent scorer. She netted 11 and 9 in the first two games and finished with 22 in the final.
Also helping the Lions to victory was junior center Emily Jacobson, who controlled the glass through the tournament and scored 12 against Santa Rosa. Senior Haley Reyes, who the coach called “the glue of this team,” played strong defense and added 4, 5 and 12 points over the three games. Freshman Jaina Torres, meanwhile, added 7, 10 and 6.
