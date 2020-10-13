In 2019, The Liberty football team opened its renovated stadium with a 26-0 win over Antioch.
The Liberty offense scored on its first three possessions of the game to take a 17-0 lead, and the defense took care of the rest to push undefeated Liberty to 7-0.
Aside from running backs Mason Padilla and Darrion Bartley, and wide receiver Cody Muth — who all scored touchdowns for the Lions — the Liberty D was a highlight-wielding force, holding Antioch (1-6) to 54 total yards.
Among the standouts were Padilla, who recovered a fumble, and defensive linemen Peyton Borrelli and Payton Zdroik, who both registered key sacks in the contest.
Liberty’s defense forced an Antioch fumble, punt and two turnovers on downs on the Panthers’ four second-half possessions.
“Defensive coordinator Brian Reel did a great job dialing it up, and the kids played hard and flew to the ball,” said then head coach Ryan Partridge. “That is all you can ask for.”
Liberty finished 10-2 that season, falling to Pittsburg in the North Coast Section semifinals.
