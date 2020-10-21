When Deer Valley golfer Danielle French sank a hole-in-one on the sixth hole at the Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) Tournament in 2014, she was proud of her individual achievement.
Her shot would also loom large in the team standings as well.
The Wolverines edged Heritage and Liberty 491-492 at The Golf Club of Brentwood to win the tournament. Freedom finished in third place with 579.
“That was nice,” said Deer Valley coach Brian Kofford at the conclusion of the tournament. “We finished with a 7-3 record, but we were close every time. I knew we could compete.”
Heritage’s Danielle Dickerson was equally as impressive as the Wolverines’ squad, shooting 81 to sink an individual title in her final BVAL event. Dickerson’s teammate Kelly Hunt finished second, shooting 82 and Liberty’s Allison Hernandez shot 85 to finish third.
“I’m so excited,” Dickerson said. “I have been waiting all year. It’s a really good way to end it.”
For the complete story, visit https://bit.ly/37ufM0C.
