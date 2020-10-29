In 2015, the Liberty girls’ water polo team defeated Freedom 12-2 to officially wrap up its second consecutive Bay Valley Athletic League title.
The Lions defeated the Falcons in convincing fashion, scoring on the first shot of the game to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Two goals by Sara Doria and one each by Lauren Pastor, Jenna Harrison and Lindsey Heaney gave Liberty a convincing 5-0 lead after two quarters.
Heaney and Doria continued the scoring barrage in the third quarter, with two by Heaney and one by Doria to push the Lions lead to 9-1. Genevieve Austin, Kara Galvan and Heaney each scored in the fourth quarter to wrap up the victory.
“I’m proud of them,” said head coach Chris Rose at the time. “They have worked together as a team, and most of them play water polo year-round.”
The Lions finished 16-9 that season, which included a perfect 8-0 record in league play.
