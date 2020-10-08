This week in Press Sports’ history 10-9-20

In 2016, the Heritage girls’ golf team’s 229-253 victory over Deer Valley clinched the Patriots’ fourth-straight Bay Valley Athletic League championship.
While the results are familiar to the Patriots, the way they were achieved was quite different.
The team’s top four players — sophomore Sarah Lee, senior Jennifer Plate and juniors Alexis Tongue and Sienna Quinlivan — shaved an average of nearly two points off their scores that season to carry the team to the title.
A pair of freshmen at the time, Mikyla Khan and Marisa Hodson, also buoyed the Heritage team. They had the fifth- and sixth-best scoring averages on the team, with Khan averaging 48.4 strokes and Hodson at 50.5.
The Patriots had 22 players on its roster that season, the largest of all Bay Valley Athletic League teams.
Since the 2016 league title, the team has continued to rack up the league titles, winning its seventh league title in 2019.
Also this week in 2016, the Heritage football team knocked off Liberty 51-14 in the 10th Brentwood Bowl.
Seven different players scored in the contest for Heritage, which improved its record to 6-0 with the win. Quarterback Nick Zell completed 15 of 21 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Aidan Quinn carried the ball 18 times for 120 yards and a touchdown that put Heritage up 14-0 in the first quarter.
The Patriots’ Tyriq Mack was impressive on both sides of the ball, pulling in one of his five catches for a 28-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown and returning an interception for a 79-yard score just over a minute later.
