This week in Press’ Sports history 11-13-20

In 2014, Liberty High School’s defense held Freedom High School’s offense to 27 total yards in the second half, and used two rushing touchdowns, from Matavai Canady, to propel the Lions to a 21-7 victory in the 17th Bell Game.
It was Liberty’s first win in the rivalry since 2005 and gave the Lions, who were 8-2, 3-2 in the Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL), eight wins in a season for the first time since 1967.
Tied at 7 going into halftime, after Sean Pinson’s 23-yard touchdown run for the Falcons, Liberty’s defense allowed no plays longer than 15 yards over the final two quarters and kept the ball in Freedom (6-4, 3-2) territory for most of the second half. The Lions continued to play a field position game offensively, until they broke through, with 1 minute, 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter, on a 5-yard score by Canady, to take a 14-7 lead they would not relinquish.
“We played with patience and stuck to our game plan, knowing it was going to be a defensive battle,” said then Liberty head coach Jeff Walters, who won 13 games in his first two seasons at the helm. “We finally broke through offensively there (late in the third quarter), and were just able to control field position after that as well.”
