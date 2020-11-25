In 2015, the Freedom High School varsity cheer team had reason to celebrate its own achievements.
The squad won first place in the Super Large Varsity Division, at the Universal Cheerleaders Association regionals, in El Dorado Hills. The win qualified the team for the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando. They also received awards for the best stunt sequence and for sportsmanship.
The following month, the team competed in the USA High School Spirit Nationals in Anaheim, which they reached after winning first place in the Super Large Varsity Show Cheer Advanced Division at the USA Federation for Sport Cheering’s Great America Competition. During that event, the team was also named the Grand Champions, earning the highest score of all cheer teams in attendance.
