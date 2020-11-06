This week in Press’ sports history 11-6-20

Photo courtesy of Crosley Gracie 

In 2014, Rylah Lenford (middle) snagged a gold medal at the U.S. Open in Santa Cruz. The event featured 1,400 participants of all ages. She was joined by 44 other competitors from Brentwood’s Crosley Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, which garnered 12 gold, eight silver and 16 bronze medals to finish sixth as a team, out of 120 West Coast schools.

