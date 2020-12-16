In 2014, the Liberty High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams went undefeated en route to winning the Stonebarger Tournament championships.
The boys cruised to the finals, downing Johansen 63-39 and Kennedy 71-33 before edging Concord 53-52 in a tough final.
In the early moments of that final game, the Lions lost senior power forward Logan Rodgers, who had scored 14 and 12 in the first two games and led the team in rebounding. Liberty was ultimately bailed out by its depth, with senior small forward and eventual tournament MVP J.P. Puente scoring 17 to lead the charge. Puente scored 38 points over the three games.
The final was not decided, however, until the game’s final seconds. Concord tied the game with 20 seconds remaining, but one of their players missed the score, thinking they were trailing, and intentionally fouled Liberty’s Myles Wise. The senior guard split the two free throws to put his team up one, and the Lions held on when the Minutemen missed a contested three as time expired.
The Liberty girls’ 68-49 final in the second-round game against Livermore was the closest of its three contests, as the Lions’ routed Orestimba 67-17 in the opener and clinched the tournament with a 77-36 win against Livingston.
Jemesha Green was the only Lion to record double-digit point totals in all three games.
