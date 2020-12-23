In 2019, the Liberty High School girls’ wrestling team shined at the Brittany David Invitational, securing second place among 46 teams.
Hermelinda Mendoza (106 pounds), Jadyn Wilson (116 pounds) and Samantha Calkins (170 pounds) led the way by winning in their weight classes, but Lowell High edged out Liberty 151-144 in the team standings.
Freshman Sophia Yurkovich was also impressive, finishing second in the 150-pound weight class. In the final, she was bested by Santa Teresa’s Shaylene Lopez via fall (1:20). Gabby Twigg (235 pounds) grabbed fifth place; Carlie Droszcz (160 pounds) sixth; and Chloe Lira (121 pounds) seventh to round out the top eight finishers.
Wilson knocked off Arroyo’s Reyna Solis by fall (0:35) to capture her title as well as the tournament MVP honors.
In other key results involving Bay Valley Athletic League teams, Antioch High’s Desirea Tauluuluu Spadini (137 pounds) defeated Lowell High’s Daniela Romo by a 10-7 decision to capture her weight-class title.
Freedom’s Luz Lacayo battled back to reach the consolation A championship, but lost to Sacred Heart Cathedral’s Maricella Barreto-Ray by fall (2:21).
Pittsburg’s Melesisi Malupo (235 pounds) took home her weight-class title with a win over Palo Alto’s Amelia Clough by fall (3:28).
