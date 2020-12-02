In 2018, Liberty football team defeated Clayton Valley Charter 42-14 in the North Coast Section Open Division semifinal.
The Lions (11-0 at the time) trailed 6-0 after one quarter and led only 14-6 after three quarters, before rattling off 28 fourth-quarter points to secure their second straight North Coast Section championship game appearance.
Liberty quarterback Jay Butterfield completed 20 of 26 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns; running back Tyerell Sturges-Cofer rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns; and wide receivers Sione Vaki and Adrik Lamar combined for 13 catches for 220 yards and three scores.
It took Liberty virtually the entire half to avenge a 6-0 deficit, set up by Makhi Gervais’s 1-yard touchdown less than five minutes into the game after Priest Preston’s interception.
But when Butterfield took the Lions on an 82-yard drive that culminated in Vaki’s 12-yard touchdown, giving the Lions a 7-6 lead with 15 seconds left in the first half, it appeared to set fire to the Lions’ offense.
Liberty scored on three consecutive second-half possessions – on Lamar and Vaki’s 64- and 71-yard catches and Sturges-Cofer’s 64-yard scamper – to go up 28-6 early in the fourth quarter.
“We came out a little rusty, but in the second half, we fixed some things and came out in the second half and played lights out,” said Vaki.
