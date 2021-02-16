In 2015, the Freedom varsity team was named grand champion at the Spirit Spectacular competition at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, beating out 84 other schools and all-star teams, and continuing its undefeated streak that season.
The Falcons were unstoppable in Sacramento.
Aside from the varsity team’s big win, its fourth straight win in regional competitions, the squad’s five-girl stunt team and entire junior-varsity unit won division titles.
Each varsity team member earned a pair of Nfinity cheer shoes and an Nfinity backpack.
Members of the varsity team that season were: Alexyss Bough, Summer Boyer, Brooke Bridges, Alexandria Castillo, Sierra Cobry, Ashlyn Denver, Isabella DeRita, Skyler Estrada, Paige Fithian, Jaelyn Goulart, Moniquica Harrell, Callie Hetrick, Kamryn Kollo, Madison Lapierre, Brianna Luthge, Hannah Martinez, Faith McLeod, Haley Miller, Anna Odahlen, Destiny Olgin, Amanda Phipps, Kaleigh Rubio, Angelica Santolaya, Carrie Slonecker, Alyssa Smith, Paige Tadlock and Samantha Tan. The junior varsity team was made up of Brooke Armas, Cali Belleci, Taylor Blazina, Ariauna Cheney, Meghan Diles, Arianna Engelhaupt, Sydney Euranius, Yahaira Figueroa, Teresa Flores-Pierson, Adrianna Garcia, Aurora Gularte, Faith Hawley, Kendyl Johnson, Savannah Kavert, Cleo Kirksey, Victoria Van Linge and Maris-Angelique White. The varsity team was coached by Torres, while the JV team was coached by Auna Cheney.
