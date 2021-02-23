In 2016, the Liberty Lions wrestling team cruised to the Bay Valley Athletic League tournament championship.
A total of six Lions won championships, and all 14 wrestlers in their lineup qualified for the North Coast Section (NCS) meet. Liberty racked up 245.5 points, well ahead of second-place Pittsburg with 151.
Liberty’s Bryar Edwards (120) completed a triumphant, four-year run at the tournament, winning his fourth title at the event with a first-round pin of Freedom’s Avery Waddell.
Arguably, the biggest surprise of the tournament also came from Liberty, when third-seed Cisco Vega (145), who moved up a weight class, romped past the first and second seeds in the tournament to capture the title with an 11-4 win over Pittsburg’s Jerric Bato.
Liberty’s Tino Curiel (120), who was battling a severe case of the flu, didn’t let his illness stop him en route to his third league title, in a 6-4 overtime win over Antioch’s Evan Schneiderman.
Fellow Lion Justin Hansz also picked up his third league title, with a 6–0 victory over Heritage’s Riley Briggs, the lone Patriot to reach the finals.
Lion freshmen Adrian Chavez (152) and Hunter Smith (160) rounded out the Liberty champions with back-to-back pins of Antioch’s Jacob Mays and Pittsburg’s Sam Zamora.
Freedom freshmen Dakota Unpingco (106), Mason Hartshorn (113) and Tyler Bennett (132) all emerged victorious, ensuring Freedom did not go home empty-handed. The Falcons finished fourth as a team.
