In 2018, the Heritage boys’ basketball team knocked off Freedom in an overtime thriller.
The game’s final shot, by Freedom’s Jabbar Wade, had everyone in Freedom’s gym holding their breath as the ball swirled around the hoop and popped out, giving the Heritage basketball team a 62-60 overtime win.
The shot finished a wild affair that saw Heritage (18-2, 4-0 in the Bay Valley Athletic League) close the final 5:48 of the fourth quarter on a 20-10 run to force overtime and then outscore Freedom (10-9, 2-2) 7-5 in the extra period and leave the gym victorious.
Both teams went on momentum-changing runs in the second half, and each squad saw potential game-winning shots fail to connect.
Freedom opened the second half on a 12-2 run to pull in front 38-28 with 3:41 left in the quarter, but the Patriots roared back in the fourth. Ezra Manjon, who finished with 14 points, had an opportunity to win the game at the regulation buzzer, but his shot from well beyond three-point range clanked off the backboard, sending the game into overtime.
The two teams traded buckets for much of the extra frame, but a key defensive stop and a little bit of luck swung the game Heritage’s way.
With Heritage up one with 10 seconds left, the Patriots’ John Ray Lerio came up with a steal and knocked down one of two free throws, which put Heritage up 2 and forced Wade’s quick shot to close out the game.
