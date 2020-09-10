This week in Press Sports’ history 9-11-20

In 2017, the Freedom football team rolled to a 49-0 rout of Windsor.Junior running back Giles Jackson scored three touchdowns on runs of 9, 24 and 60 yards, and senior tight end Thomas Houston pulled in 10- and 12-yard touchdown receptions, as Freedom rolled to a 2-0 start. Senior tight end Richard Kabasinskas scored on a 45-yard catch and run and senior cornerback Baylei Coston scored on a 55-yard pick-six. The Freedom defense kept Windsor off-balance the whole game, forcing six Jaguar punts and interceptions by Houston and senior cornerback Ronnell Snell in the first half alone.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Head-on crash kills one, injures two on Hwy 4
- Brentwood postpones Sunset Park replacement
- Contra Costa County ensures Measure X spot on the ballot
- Adult mosquito control to take place tonight in Brentwood
- Richmond American Debuts Three New Seasons(TM) Collection Models in Olivehurst
- City of Antioch opens cooling center for Labor Day weekend
- Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association move to save fire district money
- Oakley welcomes new police chief
- First new engine goes into service in East County
- Hope emanates from East County fires
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Fire at El Gallito Drive In restaurant
- [Photos] Byron tomato harvest 2020
- [Photos] September 2020 Pets
- [Photos] Protest at Brentwood Post Office
- [Photos] Residential fire on Alpha Way in Antioch 8-21-2020
- Badgers in the NFL: Check out which former UW stars made NFL rosters
- [Photos] Deer Zone Fire
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.