This week in Press Sports’ history 9-11-20
Press file photo

In 2017, the Freedom football team rolled to a 49-0 rout of Windsor.Junior running back Giles Jackson scored three touchdowns on runs of 9, 24 and 60 yards, and senior tight end Thomas Houston pulled in 10- and 12-yard touchdown receptions, as Freedom rolled to a 2-0 start. Senior tight end Richard Kabasinskas scored on a 45-yard catch and run and senior cornerback Baylei Coston scored on a 55-yard pick-six. The Freedom defense kept Windsor off-balance the whole game, forcing six Jaguar punts and interceptions by Houston and senior cornerback Ronnell Snell in the first half alone.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags