In 2014, the Liberty Lions varsity football team got three rushing touchdowns from Tai Tai Canady and a dominant performance from its run defense en route to a 35-14 victory over the visiting Chico Panthers.
The Lions improved 2-0 on the season with a quick start against the Panthers, scoring on their first possession of the game. Liberty did not attempt a single pass on their first drive, using six consecutive running plays to reach the end zone, highlighted by a 36-yard sweep around the right side by Willie Williams and a 2-yard scoring run by Canady.
Liberty increased its advantage to two touchdowns when Joseph Tolentino scored from 15 yards out on the ensuing possession, giving the Lions a 14-0 lead less than six minutes into the game.
