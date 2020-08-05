17U Black
Photo courtesy of 17U Black team

The Press continues its look at the archived athletic moments and feats that frame history and provide much-needed sports action during this pandemic-induced stoppage of play. In 2013, four Team Select Basketball teams lit up the court in Las Vegas. The 17U Black team (seen above) won its division while the 15U Black team finished second. Two 12U squads also won their respective divisions. The four teams played a combined 21 games, going 18-3 and all qualifying for the tournament finals against teams from across the country.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags