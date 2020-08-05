The Press continues its look at the archived athletic moments and feats that frame history and provide much-needed sports action during this pandemic-induced stoppage of play. In 2013, four Team Select Basketball teams lit up the court in Las Vegas. The 17U Black team (seen above) won its division while the 15U Black team finished second. Two 12U squads also won their respective divisions. The four teams played a combined 21 games, going 18-3 and all qualifying for the tournament finals against teams from across the country.
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Antioch Unified School District to reopen with full distance learning
- Contra Costa’s deadliest pandemic day
- Heritage names new varsity girls' water polo coach
- Contested gas station project can proceed
- California Legislature considering massive income tax hike on top earners
- Heritage High School releases revised football schedule
- Byron Boys Ranch in danger of closing
- The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors establishes administrative fines for pandemic violations
- Back to school in 2020
- First look at election 2020
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.