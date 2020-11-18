In 2018, the Heritage girls’ water polo team defeated College Park 9-6 to clinch its first-ever North Coast Section Division 1 water polo championship.
The Patriots scored the match’s final six goals, after trailing 6-3 late in the third quarter, to knock off the top-seed Falcons.
Ella Simone scored a match-high four goals, and Kayla Longoria added two, including one in the waning minutes of the match, to cement the victory.
Caragh Osborne’s second goal of the contest gave the Falcons a 6-3 lead with 56 seconds left in the third quarter, but it was all Patriots the rest of the way.
Simone scored back-to-back goals with a second left in the third and 5:51 left in the fourth to pull Heritage within 6-5, and Katelyn Rodrigue pulled the Patriots even with 4:59 left in the contest.
Emma Lapum pushed the Patriots ahead 7-6 with 3:38 left in the match, and Simone and Longoria tacked on two more to launch the Patriots into a euphoric state.
“I feel like we have a lot of talent, and that talent comes to the top in tough situations,” said head coach Jeff Lapum at the time. “If you want to use a cliche, our backs were against the wall, and they freaking stepped it up and it’s awesome.”
