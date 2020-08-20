This week in Press Sports’ history

Diamond Hills Aquaknights swimmers Summer Claibourne and Christian Henry swam in the pool during the East County Invitational, but they left in the record books.

 Press photo

The Press continues its look at the archived athletic moments and feats that frame history and provide much-needed sports action during this pandemic-induced stoppage of play. In 2015, Diamond Hills Aquaknights swimmers Summer Claibourne and Christian Henry swam in the pool during the East County Invitational, but they left in the record books. Henry, 18 at the time, broke an 18-year record in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 59.02 to eclipse the mark of 1:01 set in 1997. He also broke the six-year record of former Aquaknight Gerald Gee in the 200-yard individual medley, finishing in 54.06 to beat Gee’s record of 55.96. Not to be outdone, Claibourne, 10 at the time, broke a 20-year record in the 50-yard backstroke, conquering the event in 33.35. She continued her assault on the record books by finishing the event in 32.87 at the Contra Costa County Championships.

