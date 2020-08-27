2016 Freedom High School dance line team

In 2016, The Oakley City Council honored the Freedom High School’s dance line team. The squad won the North Coast Section (NCS) GPA award for the second consecutive year at the time, finishing with a cumulative 3.75 GPA, the second highest in the NCS.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags