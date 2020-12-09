In 2017, the Liberty football team rolled to a 37-0 victory over Freedom, securing the school its first section championship.
The Lions dominated Freedom (9-3) on both sides of the ball, building a 427-39 total-yard advantage by the game’s end and leaving no doubt about the outcome.
Liberty junior running back Tyerell Sturges-Cofer led the Lions’ offensive attack with 28 carries for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Sione Vaki scored twice more, helping Liberty end its season in historic fashion.
Liberty built a 16-0 halftime lead — scoring on Johan Diaz’s 32-yard field goal, Sturges-Cofer’s 6-yard scamper and Vaki’s 32-yard catch and run — on its final three first-half possessions. The Lions then opened the second half with a comeback-killing 79-yard, 8-minute 25-second drive that put them comfortably ahead 23-0 on Sturges-Cofer’s 9-yard run.
Sturges-Cofer’s 44-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Vaki’s 7-yard catch later in the quarter capped the Lions’ impressive 37-0 win.
“This is the best feeling I have had in a while,” said then Liberty quarterback Jay Butterfield, who finished with 142 passing yards in what was only his fourth start of the season. “The defense played a heck of a game today — put up a goose egg. It’s great to be out here with all the people I love.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.