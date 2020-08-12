In 2017, Taryn Richey, a seventh-grader from Adams Middle School at the time, got a chance to compete against the best javelin throwers in the country at the USA Track and Field Junior (USATF) Olympics.
Not only did Taryn compete, but she medaled.
Taryn placed eighth and earned all-American honors at the event, which was held at the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence, and had a great experience competing against such a strong field.
“The track stadium was also really nice and huge,” Taryn said. “It was also a fun time because I got to see athletes from states all across the country at the meet. I also got to travel around while I was out there and see part of the country I haven’t been to before. I saw the capitol building in Topeka, the Mississippi River and the St. Louis Arch while we were out there.”
