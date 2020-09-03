In 2018, the Liberty football team destroyed Gilfoy 57-0 in the Honor Bowl.
The reigning North Coast Section Division I champion Lions (2-0 at the time) feasted on Gilroy, handing the reigning Central Coast Section Division 5 champion Mustangs their first loss since November 2016.
Lions’ star quarterback Jay Butterfield completed nine of 11 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone as Liberty rolled to victory.
Liberty running backs Brenden Bell (2-yard fumble recovery), Tyerell Sturges-Cofer (18-yard TD run), Darrion Bartley (23-yard scamper) and Sione Vaki (19-yard catch) all scored first-quarter touchdowns, vaulting Liberty to a 29-0 lead that ballooned to 50-0 by halftime.
The game went to a running clock in the second half, when the Liberty starters rested.
“We really didn’t know what to expect, but we were prepared for anything they had, so we came out and did what we wanted,” said Butterfield.
Liberty’s defense was menacing, racking up 13 sacks in the game and holding the Mustangs’ offense to -3 first-half yards.
