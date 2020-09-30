This week in The Press’ sports history 10-2-20

Press file photo

In 2014, Excelsior Middle School hosted the first Byron Invitational Boys’ Volleyball Tournament. The tournament featured teams from Excelsior, Edna Hill, Knightsen and Adams middle schools. The round-robin, pool-play tournament allowed each team to play three matches. The squads were seeded based on their records. With the championship on the line, Knightsen took out Edna Hill, winning 25-21, 25-22. Excelsior took third place and Adams fourth. The winning team featured Lance Fisher, Erik Quintero, Colton Huelsmann and Jake Hernandez

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags