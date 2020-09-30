This week in The Press’ sports history 10-2-20

In 2014, Excelsior Middle School hosted the first Byron Invitational Boys’ Volleyball Tournament. The tournament featured teams from Excelsior, Edna Hill, Knightsen and Adams middle schools. The round-robin, pool-play tournament allowed each team to play three matches. The squads were seeded based on their records. With the championship on the line, Knightsen took out Edna Hill, winning 25-21, 25-22. Excelsior took third place and Adams fourth. The winning team featured Lance Fisher, Erik Quintero, Colton Huelsmann and Jake Hernandez
