In 2016, the Freedom football team improved to 4-0 in a 48-20 homecoming win over San Leandro.
Five of Freedom’s seven touchdowns came on big plays. Senior Ronnie Rivers returned a kickoff 89 yards for a score; senior linebacker Kyle Harmon had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown; and senior quarterback Jonathan Pierce connected with junior receiver Baylei Coston on touchdown passes of 59, 39 and 38 yards.
The Falcons had outscored their opponents 186-48 at that point in the season.
Pierce was only 11-for-18, but threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Coston, meanwhile, caught seven passes for 255 yards and three scores.
The Falcons finished 11-2 and 5-0 in league play that season.
