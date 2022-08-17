West Coast 2010 NPL Rumble
The West Coast 2010 NPL boys squad, coached by Moe Ishak, Rob Hansen and Eli Delgato, recently won their second consecutive tournament in Pleasanton at the BUSC Summer Classic
With 25 goals for and only two against, the boys have excelled at their game, team officials said. In the championship match against Mustang, with West Coast up 2-0, Mustang came back to tie it up 2-2. After the final whistle, they went straight into a penalty kick shootout. With two saves from goalkeeper AJ Staples of Brentwood, West Coast secured the championship.
“A team is not one player,” he said. “We practice to improve, we make mistakes and learn from them. My team is a team we play together, not alone. We proved that this weekend.”
Another West Coast Rumble player and Brentwood resident, Tyler Plunkett, added: “I am proud of how the team played. Every player had a part in winning all four games, and even when we made mistakes we didn’t let it bring our game down. We raised our level and overcame many obstacles.”
West Coast 2009 NPL Explosion
West Coast 2009 NPL Explosion, coached by Rob Hansen and Nate Perry, also won the BUSC Summer Classic in Pleasanton.
“The timing was right,” said Hansen. “The lessons learned in practice are paying off. All the players were so excited for each other. And the team is really starting to gel.”
Player Marcus Malogan added “Every player on our team contributed in every way for us to win that game. It took a lot of teamwork and believing in ourselves that led us to winning the tournament.”
After a successful set of Northern California games in Lathrop, where the New West Coast Terremoto ’13 team won two games and tied one to finish tied for first in their flight, the team traveled to Pleasanton for their first tournament play. Facing stiff competition, the team was paced by leading scorer Julian Marron and great defensive play by goalkeeper Collin Perry as they tied the host Ballistic United Premier team 2-2, and won their second game 4-1
The following day, they played the division-leading Castro Valley United Green to an exciting, back and forth 5-5 tie, with goals by four different players: Joaquin Retuyan with two, Julian Marron, Brayden Aycock, and Andros Azer one each. The defensive line of Gavin Su, Grayson Adam, and Luke Achziger was stellar in defense, as were Perry and Liam Souza making great saves in goal. The final game was a close match until the end when the team tried to make a push, battling to a 7-4 loss to the eventual tournament champion Walnut Creek Blue. Goals were scored by Luke Achziger (two) and Julian Marron and Joaquin Retuyan with one each.
