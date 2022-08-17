West Coast Soccer Club Rumble

The West Coast 2010 NPL Rumble have won two tournaments in a row.

Photo courtesy of the West Coast 2010 Rumble)

West Coast 2010 NPL Rumble

The West Coast 2010 NPL boys squad, coached by Moe Ishak, Rob Hansen and Eli Delgato, recently won their second consecutive tournament in Pleasanton at the BUSC Summer Classic

With 25 goals for and only two against, the boys have excelled at their game, team officials said. In the championship match against Mustang, with West Coast up 2-0, Mustang came back to tie it up 2-2. After the final whistle, they went straight into a penalty kick shootout. With two saves from goalkeeper AJ Staples of Brentwood, West Coast secured the championship.

