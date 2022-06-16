About 1,000 people, including about 200 pickleball players, packed downtown Brentwood for the Downtown Brentwood Coalition's second annual Bags, Bites & Brews Cornhole Tournament on June 12.
The Top Guns, Moras and Bad News Bears finished first, second and third place, respectively, in the Competitive division, with the Top Guns earning a $700 cash prize. The Leatherheads, Brentwood Ballerz and We Bros squads took the top three spots in the Backyard division.
Photo by Brendan McCarthy
The 2nd Annual Bags, Bites & Brews Cornhole Tournament in Downtown Brentwood on June 12.
