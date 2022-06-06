Professional fisher Stephen “Bub” Tosh, Jr., of Modesto brought a five-bass limit to the scale on June 4, weighing 17 pounds, 15 ounces, to win Major League Fishing’s Toyota Series at the California Delta at Russo’s Marina in Bethel Island and win the top payout of $25,604.
Tosh’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 59 pounds even earned him the victory by a 4-pound, 3-ounce margin over second place pro Lane Olson of Forest Grove, Ore., who caught 15 bass weighing 54-13 to finish second and earn $9,922.
To do so, Tosh said he combined a duo of baits that are out of production with a modern-day staple.
“I had two 6-pounders this week and a couple of 5-pounders, but no giant fish,” he said. “Most of my fish came on a Transporter Frog made by Paycheck Baits that I designed years ago. They haven’t made them in years, but they’re going for $60 to $80 on eBay.”
Tosh’s other legacy bait was a Paycheck Baits Punch Skirt, another throwback to another time that he still has a few of in his tackle shop.
To supplement those baits, Tosh added a ChatterBait, a wacky-rigged Senko and a Lobina Rico Popper that helped him cull up with mostly 3-pounders. He boated them in secret, in hidden cuts and pockets tucked deep in the Delta’s maze, and that, he said, was by design.
“I think about my grandpa out there,” he added. “I think about my dad who doesn’t fish much anymore. I think about that older generation watching and fishing vicariously through me. I’m a tournament warrior that was raised by an extreme angler who fished until he couldn’t anymore.”
The top five pros on the California Delta finished:
1st: Stephen Tosh, Jr., Modesto, Calif., 15 bass, 59-0, $25,604
2nd: Lane Olson, Forest Grove, Ore., 15 bass, 54-13, $9,922
3rd: Nick Salvucci, Atascadero, Calif., 14 bass, 53-12, $7,681
4th: Randy Pierson, Oakdale, Calif., 15 bass, 52-9, $7,401
5th: Ronald Lorenzo, Princeton, Calif., 15 bass, 52-7, $5,761
Tyson Christman of Glendale, Ariz., won the Strike King Co-angler Division with a three-day total of 15 bass weighing 35 pounds, 4 ounces. Bloom took home the top prize package of a new Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury outboard motor.
The top 5 Strike King co-anglers on the California Delta finished:
1st: Tyson Christman, Glendale, Ariz., 15 bass, 35-4, Phoenix 518 Pro boat with 115-horsepower Mercury outboard
2nd: Brandon Gee, Yuba City, Calif., 15 bass, 34-5, $3,461
3rd: Scott Bern, San Rafael, Calif., 12 bass, 30-12, $2,799
4th: J.D. Farage, Discovery Bay, Calif., 14 bass, 30-12, $2,317
5th: Jay Guterding, Redding, Calif., 15 bass, 30-10, $1,986
Complete results can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.