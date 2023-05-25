Trip to State meet helps build culture for Liberty High School STUNT team

BRENTWOOD – “He said, ‘You can’t go in one year and just win State.”
Liberty High School STUNT head coach Kelly Iserloth is building more than just a STUNT team in Brentwood while at the same time trying to prove her husband wrong – and she and the program are close to where they want to be.
In just two years as the head coach of Liberty’s STUNT team, Iserloth had instilled the pillars for not just a strong culture for her girls and the program, but a culture that will have a tradition of winning.
“We’re making a name for ourselves this year,” senior Zoe Dix said. “I feel like more and more people are wanting to know about it.”
After just two years, including the recent trip to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Tournament in Southern California last week, the former cheer coach and cheer gym owner Iserloth is off to a fast start.
“That was my first time ever going to State, and to just see the progress from last year to this year and knowing that I trained them to get that far,” Iserloth said. “I feel like that was a big accomplishment to see their progress in one year because we were just starting over from scratch.”
Team cohesiveness was important to their success.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been so close with the team,” Dix said. “I think it was a big focal point of the parents, coaches, and everyone just wanting to have a strong team to support one another. Last year, we didn’t focus on that so much. This year, focusing on that made us a really strong team, and I hope that continues.”
Dix is heading to the University of Kentucky in Lexington on a partial scholarship for STUNT, becoming the first member of the program to earn a Division-I scholarship, but she’s also the first in her family to play a Division-I sport.
“I’m super excited,” Dix said. “D-I STUNT is so cool. D-I sports (in Kentucky) is a big thing.”
The Bay Valley Athletic League champion Liberty took down local rivals Freedom and Heritage to win the league, then lost by a single point in double-overtime to San Ramon’s California High School in the finals of North Coast Section tournament. Liberty defeated Rocklin High School in their opening match of the CIF state tournament before losing to eventual champion Centennial High of Corona in Day 1.
The trip to State was Liberty’s first since 2019.
“It made all the work worth it,” Iserloth said. “I felt like all of the hours that I’ve invested in them, I was proud that they just got that far.”
“It is a lot about technique, and other teams are seeing that. I was just happy to be sitting alongside some of the teams that were best in the state and getting compliments from coaches. Centennial’s coach even came up and said her girls were scared because my girls looked robotically sharp.”
STUNT is one of the fastest growing female sports in the country, created by USA Cheer as an opportunity for schools to meet Title IX requirements of a sport, according to its website. The sport provides an avenue for the female athletes involved to use their cheerleading backgrounds in a new format that focuses on the technical and athletic components of competitive cheerleading.
Teams compete against one another at the same time, splitting halves of the floor while performing the same routine simultaneously. A point is awarded to the team that performs the routine perfectly. The match is spread across four quarters, each quarter with its own focus – partner stunts, pyramids and tosses, jumps and tumbling, and team routine.
“There’s no room for error,” Iserloth said. “Me and my staff are up till three o’clock in the morning reviewing videos and counts and stuff like that.”
Iserloth said the biggest takeaway from STUNT is that it’s not cheerleading. The athletes wear volleyball-type uniforms, and the focus is on the details of the routine at hand, rather than a crowd reaction.
That same attention to detail is one of the key pillars that Iserloth has instilled in the program.
“If one person is out of sync and their rhythm is a half-count off, that stunt falls,” Iserloth said.
The next step for Iserloth and Liberty STUNT is winning State, now that they’ve had a taste of the rest of the competition in California this spring. This offseason includes strength training with head varsity football coach Mike Cable and open gyms starting in November.
Iserloth’s husband’s questions changed a bit as well. From saying they can’t win State in a year to asking if Iserloth herself is done coaching after just two seasons at the helm.
“No, no,” she said. “We have to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.