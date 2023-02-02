5K Rotary Run logo

The Brentwood Rotary Club is hosting their first Sweetheart 5K Run/Walk Saturday, Feb 11, at Veterans Park at 3841 Balfour Road from 9 a.m.-noon.

The Sweetheart 5K Run/Walk is meant to take the place of Brentwood Rotary Club’s New Year’s Day Run 5K. The 5K (3.1 miles) distance is meant to encourage families, friends and residents to run or walk together for a cause, organizers said.

The race date was changed to accommodate those who couldn’t attend the run on New Year’s Day. “A lot of people travel or party on New Year’s Eve, so they were unable to commit to participate in any form until they woke up that morning.” said event organizer and race committee chairwoman Olga Vidriales. “Yes, some people were too hung over to run 5K or volunteer. So committee member and fellow Rotarian Nigel Jesson came up with the wonderful idea of changing our New Year’s Day 5K to the Sweetheart 5K Run/Walk.”

