The Brentwood Rotary Club is hosting their first Sweetheart 5K Run/Walk Saturday, Feb 11, at Veterans Park at 3841 Balfour Road from 9 a.m.-noon.
The Sweetheart 5K Run/Walk is meant to take the place of Brentwood Rotary Club’s New Year’s Day Run 5K. The 5K (3.1 miles) distance is meant to encourage families, friends and residents to run or walk together for a cause, organizers said.
The race date was changed to accommodate those who couldn’t attend the run on New Year’s Day. “A lot of people travel or party on New Year’s Eve, so they were unable to commit to participate in any form until they woke up that morning.” said event organizer and race committee chairwoman Olga Vidriales. “Yes, some people were too hung over to run 5K or volunteer. So committee member and fellow Rotarian Nigel Jesson came up with the wonderful idea of changing our New Year’s Day 5K to the Sweetheart 5K Run/Walk.”
According to the Brentwood Rotary website, their mission is “Service above Self,” and the money raised will help fund scholarships for Brentwood high school students.
“Rotary helps out both globally and locally,” Vidriales said. “The race committee is focused on adding more money for high school scholarships, for the high schools, Liberty and Heritage, along with La Paloma High School and Independence High School.”
Not only do such events help raise funds for local and global causes, but they also encourage community involvement, organizers said.
“It’s not always easy to organize community events like this one where family and leisure time are largely sacrificed, but it’s so worth it,” Vidriales said. “When we look at how blessed and fortunate we are to live in a great city like Brentwood,‘Service above Self’ is really a simple lifestyle. If more people in our community come to realize the importance of community events like this one and support them in every way possible. It’s unimaginable but we would take the meaning of #betterinbrentwood to an even higher level.”
Registration ends on Feb. 11 at 7 a.m., two hours before the start of the race. The race has age- tiered pricing, with ages 4-9 at $15, 10-18 at $25 and 19-99 at $35. The registration fee also includes a medal and a T-shirt. Participants may also push strollers, but are encouraged to start at the back of the crowd to align with safety precautions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.